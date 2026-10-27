The Universal Nature of the Church with Bishop Alfred Schlert | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford is joined by Bishop Alfred Schlert, the fifth Bishop of Allentown, to explore a journey into faith leadership that's carried him to places and learning opportunities he never imagined. They look deeper into his motto "feed my sheep" and discuss what young people are searching for in spirituality and faith.

From learning how to reach people rather than simply speaking to them to making difficult decisions that impact numerous people, Bishop Schlert explores what leadership looks like in an ever-changing world.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 10/27/26)

