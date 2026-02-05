© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
Teen Scientist

Inspiring the Next Generation with Jill Forrest | Teen Scientist

By Abigail Wood
Published February 5, 2026 at 3:09 PM EST

On this episode, Abigail Wood is joined by Jill Forrest, Director of Academic Outreach at Lehigh University, to talk about the school's expansion of youth STEM programs. Jill shares more about her role and some of the planned programs for youth.

They explore the Lehigh Valley Science and Engineering Research Fair and the trends in projects being presented there, as well as the short and long-term benefits for students who participate in the annual event.

Teen Scientist with host Abigail Wood brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/1/26)

Tags
Teen Scientist Jill ForrestLehigh UniversityLehigh Valley Science and Engineering Research FairYouthSTEM
Abigail Wood
Abigail Wood is the host of WDIY's monthly Youth Media Program show, Teen Scientist. She is a Parkland High School student ('26) who is involved in the school's TV studio, science fair, and multiple other clubs.
See stories by Abigail Wood
Related Content