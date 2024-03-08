© 2024
Teen Scientist

"Always Be Stubborn": Enhancing Virtual Immersion with Maxime Buck | Teen Scientist

By Rayna Malhotra
Published March 8, 2024 at 10:40 AM EST

On this episode, Rayna Malhotra talks to Maxime Buck, a student from Luxembourg, about the virtual reality game he created that seeks to revolutionize how games of its kind are made and played.

They discuss the intricate process of programming the game, the challenges that came with making it playable, and Maxime's other involvements in the present and future.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/7/24)

Teen Scientist Maxime BuckLuxembourgVirtual realityvideo gamesprogrammingSTEM
Rayna Malhotra
Rayna Malhotra, host of Teen Scientist on WDIY aims to bring listeners groundbreaking innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, entirely from a teenage perspective. She is a junior at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem and wants to pursue a career in pharmacology research and drug development.
See stories by Rayna Malhotra
