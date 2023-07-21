'I Knew That's What I Wanted to Do': The Research and Work of Dr. Mark Saltzman | Teen Scientist

Rayna Malhotra welcomes Dr. Mark Saltzman, Goizueta Foundation Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Chemical & Environmental Engineering & Physiology, and founding chair of the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Yale University.

They talk about Dr. Saltzman's research and background, effective drug delivery and its importance in medicine, the role of nanomaterials, the ethics and effects of gene editing, highlights of his career, and more.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/20/23)