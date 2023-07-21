© 2023
Teen Scientist

'I Knew That's What I Wanted to Do': The Research and Work of Dr. Mark Saltzman | Teen Scientist

By Rayna Malhotra
Published July 21, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT

Rayna Malhotra welcomes Dr. Mark Saltzman, Goizueta Foundation Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Chemical & Environmental Engineering & Physiology, and founding chair of the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Yale University.

They talk about Dr. Saltzman's research and background, effective drug delivery and its importance in medicine, the role of nanomaterials, the ethics and effects of gene editing, highlights of his career, and more.

(Original air-date: 7/20/23)

Rayna Malhotra
Rayna Malhotra, host of Teen Scientist on WDIY aims to bring listeners groundbreaking innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, entirely from a teenage perspective. She is a junior at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem and wants to pursue a career in pharmacology research and drug development.
