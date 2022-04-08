© 2022
Teen Scientist

Embracing STEM and Predicting Weather: The Journey of 'Captain' Bill Kirk | Teen Scientist

Published April 8, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT
"Captain" Bill Kirk (left) and Rayna Malhotra (right)
Embracing STEM and Predicting Weather: The Journey of 'Captain' Bill Kirk | Teen Scientist

Rayna Malhotra brings the listeners a special episode from the studios of WeatherTrends360 on Northside Bethlehem. She sits down with CEO "Captain" Bill Kirk on the "starship" set to talk about how Bill became interested in weather as a young boy in Hawaii and how that fascination led him on a path to embrace the science, technology, engineering, and math necessary to create the leading predictor of weather for global corporate partners, agriculture industry and wedding planners alike.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/7/22)

Teen Scientist Bill KirkWeatherTrends 360STEMweather predictionforecastWeather Trends InternationalagricultureNorthsideBethlehemteens
Rayna Malhotra
Rayna Malhotra, host of Teen Scientist on WDIY aims to bring listeners groundbreaking innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathmatics entirely from a teenage perspective. She is a Freshman at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem and wants to pursue a career with finance or STEM fields. Rayna plays flute, is a creator of the “On the Web” program for veterans at the VA, participates in St. Luke’s youth volunteer program, and regularly conducts scientific research. Rayna’s hobbies and interests include traveling , participating in community service, playing field hockey, and reading classic literature.
