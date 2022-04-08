Embracing STEM and Predicting Weather: The Journey of 'Captain' Bill Kirk | Teen Scientist

Rayna Malhotra brings the listeners a special episode from the studios of WeatherTrends360 on Northside Bethlehem. She sits down with CEO "Captain" Bill Kirk on the "starship" set to talk about how Bill became interested in weather as a young boy in Hawaii and how that fascination led him on a path to embrace the science, technology, engineering, and math necessary to create the leading predictor of weather for global corporate partners, agriculture industry and wedding planners alike.

(Original air-date: 4/7/22)