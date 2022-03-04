Schooling During COVID-19: Conversations with Alex Forgosh and James Moniz | Teen Connect

Siddhant Khandewal reflects on the COVID pandemic's impact on students with Parkland High School senior Alex Forgosh.

Also, Parkland High School principal James Moniz brings an administrative perspective, talking about the challenges of safely navigating the coronavirus, providing access to quality education and staying connected to the students.

Teen Connect explores local and global issues impacting teens and our community through connections with guests and their experience. Catch it on alternating first Thursdays of the month between 6:00 between 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/3/22)