Schooling During COVID-19: Conversations with Alex Forgosh and James Moniz | Teen Connect

Published March 4, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST
1 of 2  — TC3-3.jpg
Siddhant Khandewal (left) and Alex Forgosh (right)
2 of 2  — TC-Moniz.jpg
Siddhant Khandewal (left) and James Moniz (right)

Siddhant Khandewal reflects on the COVID pandemic's impact on students with Parkland High School senior Alex Forgosh.

Also, Parkland High School principal James Moniz brings an administrative perspective, talking about the challenges of safely navigating the coronavirus, providing access to quality education and staying connected to the students.

Teen Connect explores local and global issues impacting teens and our community through connections with guests and their experience. Catch it on alternating first Thursdays of the month between 6:00 between 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/3/22)

Tags

Teen Connect Alex ForgoshJames MonizParkland High SchoolStudentsCOVID-19pandemicEducationParkland School District
Siddhant Khandelwal
Siddhant Khandelwal is a rotating host of WDIY's TEEN Connect, exploring local to global issues impacting teens and our community through connections with guest speakers. Discussing the most interesting topics from all across the spectrum with the most fascinating people, Siddhant gets to share his teen perspective with the people of the Lehigh Valley. He is currently a junior at Parkland High School and has an interest in the computer science field. Siddhant is a track and road cyclist, plays several instruments, and has a passion for bringing positive change to the world through the use of computer science. Siddhant is a member of his school’s debate team, competes in national-level speech competitions, and enjoys taking part in Model UNs.
