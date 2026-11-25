Every year there is a temptation to defy tradition at Thanksgiving dinner. Exercise your independence by not serving turkey? My mother did that one year many decades ago when she served roast beef, and my grandmother never forgave her — for that and a few other things.

My wife and I are not nearly revolutionary enough to swap turkey for another protein, but we did discuss an alternative: pasta. But after a few minutes of consideration — what are we, the Sopranos? We ruled against it.

The next discussion is about stuffing, or dressing if you wanna call it and pretend you're in 'Gone With the Wind.' My wife considers stuffing not worth debating. "Too much bread," she says. "Do what you want with it." So I'm sticking with my traditional sausage and mushroom.

We decided to change vegetables, going with carrots over butternut squash, and made our 55th straight abjection of cranberry sauce. I know that makes us Thanksgiving outlaws, but we can't stand the stuff. And my wife finally decided which of the roll recipes she selected from the five hundred and seventy-three candidates she has tested.

There's an annual soup discussion: serve it or not? We usually go with not. Too many bowls and too much chance of spillage, we decide. So to my Thanksgiving guests, I say, "No soup for you."

Dessert: pie or cake? Pie, pumpkin, of course, is more traditionally Thanksgiving, so we should serve that. But like always, we'll serve cake. Why? Because it tastes better.

Then we get to the inevitable question: mashed potatoes. We feel obliged to talk about them even though we know we'll end up with the same decision. "We have mashed potatoes all the time," one of us will say. "Yeah, they don't seem special. Let's look for something else." So we kinda sorta look for something else.

Macaroni and cheese inevitably comes into the discussion. "That's on a lot of Thanksgiving menus," I'll say. "It is," says my wife, "and I don't know why." So endeth the discussion of mac and cheese.

Well, maybe there's a way to get that white potato test without exactly serving the same old mashed potatoes. Scalloped potatoes, hash brown potatoes, potatoes au gratin, au gratin coming from the French term that means, "Let's throw cheese and breadcrumbs on it." There are all kinds of potato dishes that require slices prepared by a mandoline, the kitchen implement more dangerous than a Japanese samurai sword. One year, I'm sure, we'll whip out that mandoline in the closet, and we'll keep 911 on speed dial.

There are many ways to dress up mashed potato dishes, put a tuxedo on them, if you will. Mashed potatoes with heavy cream, light cream, sour cream, cream cheese, crème fraîche, ice cream for all I know. Mashed potatoes with roasted garlic, mashed potatoes with horseradish, mashed potatoes with cauliflower, mashed potatoes with mayonnaise. I even saw a recipe for mashed potatoes carbonara, Tony Soprano trying to get back into the picture.

And then we turn inevitably to mashed potatoes' more colorfully pigmented rival. "My mom always serves sweet potatoes at Thanksgiving," I'll say. "Marshmallow and pounds of brown sugar optional." "They weren't optional," says my wife. "They were a principal part of the dish. But I'll say this, they were good."

Still, we would miss the mashed potatoes, we finally decide. So it is once more to the fray with mashed potatoes, utilizing the same ingredients and recipe as, say, we did two Tuesdays ago. White potatoes, a little butter, a little milk, salt and pepper, into the mixer. We don't need a ricer, we don't need a food mill, we don't need a mandoline, and we sure as hell don't need mayonnaise. Mashed potatoes, for my money, the best food in the world.

Next Thanksgiving, we'll try something different than mashed potatoes, for sure. Maybe. Well, probably not.

Happy Thanksgiving from Jack McCallum at WDIY.