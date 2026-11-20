On August 19, 1955, the Delaware River at Easton, Pennsylvania, crested at 44.4 feet — more than twenty-two feet above the flood stage. It remains the highest crest in the National Weather Service’s records there, which goes back to 1903. The flood left extensive damage to the Delaware Canal and its towpath. Earlier that year, Pennsylvania had put a forestry professor in charge of its Department of Forests and Waters.

Maurice K. Goddard, known as “Doc,” ran the state’s forests, waters, and parks for twenty-four years. A historical marker honoring him stands on South Delaware Drive in Williams Township, on the grounds of Delaware Canal State Park at Locks 22 and 23 — about six miles down the canal from Easton.

Goddard was born on September 13, 1912, in Lowell, Massachusetts. His father was a Swedenborgian minister, and the family settled in Pretty Prairie, Kansas, where wheat grew to the horizon and trees were scarce. His mother planted trees around the parsonage and hurried out to check on them whenever a thunderstorm approached. Goddard earned a forestry degree from the University of Maine in 1935 and joined the Penn State faculty that fall. During World War Two he served on the Allied headquarters staff in London and France, rising to lieutenant colonel.

In January 1955, Governor George M. Leader appointed Goddard Secretary of Forests and Waters. Leader wanted professionals instead of political appointees, and backed that goal with an executive order placing many positions under civil service. Goddard, whose blunt manner became legendary, hired the professionals. In 1960, he approved helicopter trials against wildfires; within ten years, the average burn shrank from 26.6 acres to 5.6. He then turned to parks, pursuing a goal that a state park should stand within twenty-five miles of every Pennsylvanian.

Goddard campaigned for two bond issues: Project 70, seventy million dollars to buy land, and later Project 500 for park development. He traveled the state, speaking to hundreds of community groups. Both passed. During his tenure, Pennsylvania added forty-five state parks and some 130,000 acres.He also turned to water. The 1955 floods gave new drive to a longstanding proposal to dam the Delaware, according to the National Park Service. In 1961, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, and the federal government created the Delaware River Basin Commission, and the marker credits Goddard as instrumental in its creation. The member states eventually agreed to build a giant dam at Tocks Island, upriver from the Delaware Water Gap. Goddard supported it.

New York and New Jersey withdrew, and the dam was never built. In January 1971, the state merged his department into the new Department of Environmental Resources, and he became its first leader.

Goddard’s record holds both a triumph and a defeat: his park system grew, but his dam never rose. He once told an audience, “People, not trees, are our chief concern and principal resource.” He retired in 1979 and died on September 14, 1995, at age eighty-three.

The marker stands near 2320 South Delaware Drive, in Easton, Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation placed it in 2011, one of five honoring him. The canal around it predates Goddard. It opened in 1832 to carry anthracite coal to Philadelphia, and Pennsylvania made it a state park in 1940 — fifteen years before he took office. A 1949 state marker nearby calls Locks 22 and 23 the last lift locks on the sixty-mile canal. Known as Groundhog Lock, they were merged into one double lock in the 1850s, lifting boats 17.3 feet, the highest on the canal.

Information for this episode was provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources; Ernest Morrison’s article on Goddard in Pennsylvania Heritage magazine, drawn from his biography A Walk on the Downhill Side of the Log; Penn State University Libraries’ Maurice K. Goddard papers; the Historical Marker Database; the National Weather Service; and the National Park Service.