Art From Community, For Community with Mary Serfass | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle sits down with Mary Serfass, artist and owner of Bethlehem's Snow Goose Gallery, to look at the upcoming Holiday Group Show, featuring ten renowned artists featuring new works, with a portion of the sales benefitting WDIY.

Mary talks about the decision to make the show a benefit for the first time and why she chose WDIY as the recipient of community support. Plus, a glimpse at the mix of mediums and styles featured in the show, the process of selecting artists, and a broader mission to make all guests feel welcome.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/9/26)

