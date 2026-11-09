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Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Art From Community, For Community with Mary Serfass | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published November 9, 2026 at 2:47 PM EST

Kate Scuffle sits down with Mary Serfass, artist and owner of Bethlehem's Snow Goose Gallery, to look at the upcoming Holiday Group Show, featuring ten renowned artists featuring new works, with a portion of the sales benefitting WDIY.

Mary talks about the decision to make the show a benefit for the first time and why she chose WDIY as the recipient of community support. Plus, a glimpse at the mix of mediums and styles featured in the show, the process of selecting artists, and a broader mission to make all guests feel welcome.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/9/26)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Mary SerfassThe Snow Goose GalleryArtistsWDIYCommunity
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
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