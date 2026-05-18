A Love Letter to Live Storytelling with Jason King Jones | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle is joined by Jason King Jones, Artistic Director of the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, to talk about this year's festival, following the theme 'Legends and Legacy.' Jason shares what preparations for the festival are looking like as summer quickly approaches.

They explore how this year's shows were chosen, how they fit into the theme, and why they still have cultural and social relevance today, as well as PSF's vital role in the community.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 5/18/26)

