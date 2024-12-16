© 2024
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

A Cinematic Field of Dreams with Matt McClanahan | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published December 16, 2024 at 3:35 PM EST

Kate Scuffle welcomes Matt McClanahan, co-owner and co-operator of Shankweiler's Drive-in, the oldest operating drive-in movie theater in the U.S. They look at the theater's 90 years of history and talk about how Matt and co-owner and co-operator Lauren McChesney have brought programmatic updates while staying true to the local landmark's roots.

Matt also explains how he and Lauren came to own the theater. He gives a glimpse at upcoming films that people can be excited for, shares his thoughts for the future, and tells the story of the feline mascot that stole everyone's hearts.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/16/24)

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Matt McClanahanShankweiler's Drive-In TheatreMoviesHistoryLehigh Valley
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
