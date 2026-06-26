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Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 6/26/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published June 26, 2026 at 2:42 PM EDT

Consumer Sentiment 19% down from last year

The June Consumer Sentiment data showed a 5-point increase from its lowest level ever, 44.8, in May, mostly due to a drop in gasoline prices, particularly among lower-income households, where “gasoline comprises a larger share of their budgets,” according to the University of Michigan. However, even with the June increase, it is 19% below its last year’s level and still below its lowest level during the Great Recession!

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 6/26/26)

Tags
Economic Pulse consumer sentiment indexGas pricesEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
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