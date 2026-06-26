Economic Pulse: Week of 6/26/26

Consumer Sentiment 19% down from last year

The June Consumer Sentiment data showed a 5-point increase from its lowest level ever, 44.8, in May, mostly due to a drop in gasoline prices, particularly among lower-income households, where “gasoline comprises a larger share of their budgets,” according to the University of Michigan. However, even with the June increase, it is 19% below its last year’s level and still below its lowest level during the Great Recession!

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(Original air-date: 6/26/26)

