Economic Pulse: Week of 12/19/25

Payroll employment has been almost unchanged since July.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), payroll employment growth-which averaged 150 to 250,000 jobs per month before the pandemic-has slowed to 64,000 in November, after dropping by 105,000 in October. Since July, payroll employment has increased by 41,000, which is only a third of 1%, the slowest growth rate outside recessionary periods this century.

The unemployment rate in November rose to 4.6%, up from 4% in January. This shift pushes the labor market out of the full employment range.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 12/19/25)

