Economic Pulse: Week of 9/12/25

Inflation rose to 2.9% in August

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.4% in August, significantly higher than the 0.2% average monthly increase observed during the first 7 months of this year. Inflation over the last 12 months stood at 2.9%, the highest for the year. And this happened despite an almost 7% drop in gasoline prices, which historically has a very high correlation with inflation.

(Original air-date: 9/12/25)

