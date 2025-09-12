© 2025
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 9/12/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published September 12, 2025 at 1:03 PM EDT

Inflation rose to 2.9% in August

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.4% in August, significantly higher than the 0.2% average monthly increase observed during the first 7 months of this year. Inflation over the last 12 months stood at 2.9%, the highest for the year. And this happened despite an almost 7% drop in gasoline prices, which historically has a very high correlation with inflation.

(Original air-date: 9/12/25)

Economic Pulse InflationBureau of Labor StatisticsConsumer Price IndexGas pricesEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
