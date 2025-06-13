© 2025
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 6/13/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published June 13, 2025 at 1:45 PM EDT

Inflation steady at 2.4%.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.1% in May, resulting in an inflation of 2.4% over the last 12 months. It should be noted that a 12% drop in gasoline prices had a significant downward impact on inflation. However, gasoline prices are highly volatile, rising by 20% in one month and dropping by 13% in another, all within the same year, 2022. And we still predict a further decline in gasoline prices this fall.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 6/13/25)

Economic Pulse InflationBureau of Labor StatisticsConsumer Price IndexEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
