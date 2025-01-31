Economic Pulse: Week of 1/31/25

The GDP rose by 2.8% in 2024.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) just reported its advanced estimate of 2.3% growth for the US economy in the 4th quarter, upgrading its 3rd quarter growth to 3.1%. Making the real annual growth in 2024, 2.8%, well above the average of 2.1% for this century, extending the solid streak in the US economic growth.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 1/31/25)