Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 1/31/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published January 31, 2025 at 4:40 PM EST

The GDP rose by 2.8% in 2024.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) just reported its advanced estimate of 2.3% growth for the US economy in the 4th quarter, upgrading its 3rd quarter growth to 3.1%. Making the real annual growth in 2024, 2.8%, well above the average of 2.1% for this century, extending the solid streak in the US economic growth.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

