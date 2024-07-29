© 2024
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 7/26/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published July 29, 2024 at 10:38 AM EDT

The GDP is up by a whopping 2.8%.

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the advanced estimate of the US economy's 2nd quarter growth was 2.8%. This is well above the average for this century and notably, it also stands well above the 1.8% prediction according to the Wall Street Journal’s survey of economists earlier this month. Accordingly, the economy grew at 3.1% over the last 4 quarters.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 7/26/24)

Economic Pulse GDPBureau of Economic AnalysisEconomyProductionEconomic growth
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
