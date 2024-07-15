Economic Pulse: Week of 7/12/24

Inflation was negative in June.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) dropped by one-tenth of 1% in June, lower than expected. The inflation rate over the last 12 months has dropped to 3%. A significant drop from May's 3.3%. It is important to note that this does not mean prices are decreasing; the last calendar year with negative inflation was 1954.

