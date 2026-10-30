Surpassing Expectations with Rita Lang and Dianne Michels | Defeating Darkness

On this episode, David Rimberg and Paul Miller explore the experiences, challenges, and opportunities that come with vision loss. Rita Lang, Client Activities Manager with Sights for Hope, shares personal stories about overcoming assumptions and prejudice surrounding blindness and visual impairment, discussing how her work helps clients challenge expectations, recognize their potential, and pursue new opportunities.

Vision Rehabilitation Therapist Dianne Michels shares her experience living with visual impairment since birth and the group explores the value of rehabilitation, adaptability, and continued learning at every stage of life. Together, these conversations offer a reminder than vision loss does not define a person's abilities or limit their potential.

Defeating Darkness explores the journey of navigating blindness with co-hosts David Rimberg and Paul Miller. New episodes air every Friday through October and November at 6 PM.

(Original air-date: 10/30/26)

