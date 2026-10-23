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Defeating Darkness

Early Detection and Lifelong Support | Defeating Darkness

By Paul Miller,
David Rimberg
Published October 23, 2026 at 3:35 PM EDT

On this episode, co-hosts David Rimberg and Paul Miller explore the mission and impact of Sights for Hope with Jennifer Pandolfo, the organization's Associate Director and Director Services. Jennifer discusses Sights for Hope's history, programs, and services, highlight the importance of empowering people with visual impairments to build the confidence to navigate everyday life.

Then, Sights for Hope Prevention Specialist Colleen Rountree and Executive Director and CEO Dennis Zehner discuss the importance of preventing vision loss through early detection and treatment. They also highlight their C. Well Bunny Goes to School program, which teaches young children about eye health.

Defeating Darkness explores the journey of navigating blindness with co-hosts David Rimberg and Paul Miller. New episodes air every Friday through October and November at 6 PM.

(Original air-date: 10/23/26)

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Defeating Darkness Jennifer PandolfoColleen RountreeDennis ZehnerSights for HopeBlindnessVisual impairment
Paul Miller
Paul Miller
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David Rimberg
David Rimberg
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