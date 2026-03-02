© 2026
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
At the Movies

The Hail Mary | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published March 2, 2026 at 12:57 PM EST
The Hail Mary
IMDb

“At The Movies” for March 2: In “The Hail Mary,” Daniel Roebuck stars as Jake, a down-on-his-luck coach drafted by Sister Kathleen (Marsha Dietlein Bennett) to coach the football team at Mary Immaculate School for Boys. Roebuck, a Bethlehem Catholic High School graduate, Class of 1981, wrote the screenplay and directs the movie filmed in the Lehigh Valley. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the comedy drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 3/2/26)

At the Movies The Hail MaryDaniel Roebuckcomedy-dramaMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
