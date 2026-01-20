The Housemaid | At the Movies

In “The Housemaid,” Allentown native Amanda Seyfried plays Nina Winchester, a wealthy Great Neck, Long Island, N.Y., housewife who hires Millie Calloway (Sydney Sweeney) as a housemaid. Immediately, friction develops between Nina and Millie. Sparks also fly between Nina and her husband Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the psychological thriller.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 1/19/26)

