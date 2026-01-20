© 2026
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
At the Movies

The Housemaid | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published January 20, 2026 at 5:26 PM EST
The Housemaid
IMDb

In “The Housemaid,” Allentown native Amanda Seyfried plays Nina Winchester, a wealthy Great Neck, Long Island, N.Y., housewife who hires Millie Calloway (Sydney Sweeney) as a housemaid. Immediately, friction develops between Nina and Millie. Sparks also fly between Nina and her husband Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the psychological thriller.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 1/19/26)

At the Movies The HousemaidAmanda SeyfriedPsychological ThrillerMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
