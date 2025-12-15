Hamnet | At the Movies

“Hamnet” is based on the 2020 novel by Maggie O’ Farrell. The movie is a fictionalized account of how the death of Hamnet, age 11, only son of William Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway, may have inspired Shakespeare’s play, “Hamlet.” Chloé Zhao (Oscar, director, “Nomadland”) directs Jessie Buckley (Agnes, aka Anne), Paul Mescal (William Shakespeare), Joe Alwyn, Emily Watson, Jacobi Jupe and Noah Jupe. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Biography, History. Drama, Romance.

(Original air-date: 12/15/25)