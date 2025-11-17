© 2025
At the Movies

Frankenstein | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published November 17, 2025 at 4:34 PM EST
Frankenstein
IMDb

“Frankenstein,” the 2025 film directed by master film-maker Guillermo del Toro is a landmark work of cinema. The film is a front-runner in the 2025 Academy Awards competition. Look for double-digit Oscar nominations, including for director (Guillermo del Toro), actor (Oscar Isaac as Dr. Victor Frankenstein), supporting actor (Jacob Elordi as The Creature). Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Fantasy, Horror, Psychological Drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 11/17/25)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
