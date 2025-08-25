Sketch | At the Movies

In “Sketch,” Amber (Bianca Belle), age 10, loves to draw. One of her drawings causes concern at school. Her father, Taylor (Tony Hale), a widower, is called into a meeting with a school counselor, who encourages Amber to continue drawing as a way to express her emotions in a safe and non-threatening way. Amber’s drawings take on a life of their own when her sketch book falls into a magic lake, and they become monsters threatening her, her classmates and her family. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Comedy Fantasy film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 8/25/25)

