Becoming Led Zeppelin | At the Movies

“Becoming Led Zeppelin” is the only documentary film about the group authorized by Led Zeppelin. The film has new interviews with Led Zeppelin’s three surviving members: Jimmy Page, lead guitarist; Robert Plant, lead vocalist, and John Paul Jones, bass player. There are archival audio interviews with John Bonham, drummer, who died in 1980. “Becoming Led Zeppelin” charts the group’s formation in 1968 to become the No. 1 rock band in the world in 1970. The film tells the band’s story in its own words and concert performances. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Concert, Music, Documentary Film.

(Original air-date: 3/3/25)