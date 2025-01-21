© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
At the Movies

Mufasa: The Lion King | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published January 21, 2025 at 10:42 AM EST
Mufasa: The Lion King
/
IMDb

“Mufasa: The Lion King” takes the storied world of The Lion King to new heights of computer-generated animation. The Disney movie is an origin story of how The Lion King got to be The Lion King. The animation is extraordinary, beautiful and detailed. The storyline will hold your interest. The songs enhance the movie’s drama and moments of romance and comedy. Paul Willistein reviews the Adventure, Drama, Musical, Animation film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 1/20/25)

Tags
At the Movies Mufasa: The Lion KinganimationDisneyadventuredramaMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content