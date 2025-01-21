Mufasa: The Lion King | At the Movies

“Mufasa: The Lion King” takes the storied world of The Lion King to new heights of computer-generated animation. The Disney movie is an origin story of how The Lion King got to be The Lion King. The animation is extraordinary, beautiful and detailed. The storyline will hold your interest. The songs enhance the movie’s drama and moments of romance and comedy. Paul Willistein reviews the Adventure, Drama, Musical, Animation film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 1/20/25)