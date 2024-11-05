We Live In Time | At the Movies

In “We Live In Time,” Tobias Durand (Andrew Garfield) works for Weetabix (Yes, there is such a breakfast cereal in the United Kingdom). Almut Brüh (Florence Pugh) is a chef and restaurant owner. They meet quite by accident. Director John Crowley (“The Goldfinch,” “Brooklyn”) lets the camera linger on these two fine actors. You may want to linger with them on the screen, too. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Romance, Drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 11/4/24)