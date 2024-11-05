© 2024
At the Movies

We Live In Time | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published November 5, 2024 at 11:56 AM EST
We Live In Time
/
IMDb

In “We Live In Time,” Tobias Durand (Andrew Garfield) works for Weetabix (Yes, there is such a breakfast cereal in the United Kingdom). Almut Brüh (Florence Pugh) is a chef and restaurant owner. They meet quite by accident. Director John Crowley (“The Goldfinch,” “Brooklyn”) lets the camera linger on these two fine actors. You may want to linger with them on the screen, too. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Romance, Drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 11/4/24)

Tags
At the Movies Andrew GarfieldFlorence PughWe Live In TimeromancedramaMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
