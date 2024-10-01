Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story | At the Movies

© 2024
By Paul Willistein
Published October 1, 2024 at 10:53 AM EDT
“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” is a documentary film about Christopher Reeve (1952-2004), who portrayed Superman in several feature movies (1978-1987). Reeve became paralyzed from the neck down in 1995 after being thrown from a horse during an equestrian competition. He was in a wheelchair and was on a ventilator for most of the rest of his life. The documentary film recounts Reeve’s rise to fame, his relationship with his wife Dana, and his advocacy for disability rights. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Biography Documentary film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 9/30/24)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
