Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story | At the Movies

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” is a documentary film about Christopher Reeve (1952-2004), who portrayed Superman in several feature movies (1978-1987). Reeve became paralyzed from the neck down in 1995 after being thrown from a horse during an equestrian competition. He was in a wheelchair and was on a ventilator for most of the rest of his life. The documentary film recounts Reeve’s rise to fame, his relationship with his wife Dana, and his advocacy for disability rights. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Biography Documentary film.

(Original air-date: 9/30/24)