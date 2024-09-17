© 2024
At the Movies

Reagan | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published September 17, 2024 at 10:19 AM EDT
Reagan
IMDb

Whatever your politics, the movie, “Reagan,” is worth a vote at the box office. It’s worth seeing for the performance alone of Dennis Quaid as Ronald Reagan, two-term U.S. president, 1981-1989. The movie glosses over many of the criticisms of Reagan and celebrates many of the triumphs of Reagan. “Reagan” is a feel-good movie of interest to devotees of Ronald Reagan, fans of Dennis Quaid and for those who long for a time when the office of POTUS was still presidential. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Biography, Drama, History film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 9/16/24)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
