“The Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot” is based on the story of what happened in a town in Texas. In Possum Trot, 22 families, led by a pastor and his wife, adopted 77 children from the foster-care system. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 7/22/24)