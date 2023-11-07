Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour | At the Movies

At 2 hours, 49 minutes, the movie, ”Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” is the next best thing to attending a Taylor Swift concert. With some 40 songs, the movie is eye-popping, state-of-the art and thoroughly entertaining, proving why Taylor Swift, a former Wyomissing, Berks County, resident is the new Queen of Pop. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Concert Film.

(Original air-date: 11/6/23)

