© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
At the Movies

A Haunting in Venice | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published September 26, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT
Contributed photo
/
Disney UK

Kenneth Branagh wears the ornate mustache for the third time as Hercule Poirot, and directs for the third time, A Haunting in Venice, loosely based on an Agatha Christie novel. Tina Fey costars. Branagh previously starred as Poirot and directed Death on the Nile and Murder on the Orient Express. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the crime drama, horror film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/25/23)

Tags
At the Movies A Haunting in VeniceKenneth BranaghTina FeyAgatha ChristieCrimedramahorror filmMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content