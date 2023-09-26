A Haunting in Venice | At the Movies

Kenneth Branagh wears the ornate mustache for the third time as Hercule Poirot, and directs for the third time, A Haunting in Venice, loosely based on an Agatha Christie novel. Tina Fey costars. Branagh previously starred as Poirot and directed Death on the Nile and Murder on the Orient Express. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the crime drama, horror film.

