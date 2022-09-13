© 2022
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. | At the Movies

Published September 13, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is the directorial debut of Adamma Ebo who also wrote and produced the satirical comedy film. It stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown as the first lady and the pastor of a megachurch, who attempt to reopen and rebuild their congregation following a major scandal. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the dark comedy-drama, which was released theatrically and is streaming on Peacock.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/12/22)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
