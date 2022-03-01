Uncharted and Death on the Nile | At the Movies

Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg again topped the weekend theatrical movie box office charts. Additionally Death on the Nile, directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh, also topped the box office when it was released. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews both flicks – the action film based on the video game, and the “whodunit” based on the Agatha Christie novel.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/28/22)