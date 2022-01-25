Looking Back at the 16th Annual ABE Awards with Paul Willistein and Kathy Lauer-Williams | LV Arts Salon

From the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival to Civic Theatre of Allentown, to the Crowded Kitchen Players, 2021 was filled with many great theater moments despite the challenges of the pandemic. On this week's edition of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon, Kate Scuffle welcomes Paul Willistein and Kathy Lauer-Williams from the Lehigh Valley Press to review the 16th annual ABE Awards that salute some of the best on-stage performances.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/24/22)