Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Looking Back at the 16th Annual ABE Awards with Paul Willistein and Kathy Lauer-Williams | LV Arts Salon

Published January 25, 2022 at 9:36 AM EST
From the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival to Civic Theatre of Allentown, to the Crowded Kitchen Players, 2021 was filled with many great theater moments despite the challenges of the pandemic. On this week's edition of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon, Kate Scuffle welcomes Paul Willistein and Kathy Lauer-Williams from the Lehigh Valley Press to review the 16th annual ABE Awards that salute some of the best on-stage performances.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/24/22)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
