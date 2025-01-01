Maraleen Shields

Maraleen D. Shields, Esquire is Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Interbranch Commission for Gender, Racial, and Ethnic Fairness (“Interbranch Commission”). The purpose of the Interbranch Commission, which was established by all three branches of Pennsylvania government in 2005, is to promote equal application of the law. When not working, her hobbies include running, music, reading, podcasts, and learning Spanish. She lives in Allentown with her husband and two school-age children.