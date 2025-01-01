Laura McHugh is a four-time Emmy-award winning journalist with a passion for telling the Lehigh Valley’s stories and extensive experience as a communications and nonprofit executive. Laura serves her community as Chief Engagement Officer for United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, where she has held roles of increasing responsibility since 2017. In her current position, Laura leads communications and marketing strategy, oversees data and evaluation, and directs volunteer and corporate engagement. Additionally, she contributes to her community through various non-profit boards and committees, including current roles with Valley Youth House, the Lehigh Valley Health Network, and ArtsQuest.