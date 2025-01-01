Father Kevin Nadolski, OSFS, a priest with the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales, was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. A graduate of Temple University, Catholic University of America, and DeSales School of Theology, Fr. Kevin holds degrees in journalism, theology, and education administration. He also holds a Ph.D. from Fordham University in the administration and supervision of education with a concentration in Catholic higher education.

Fr. Kevin has worked as a teacher and principal in Catholic high schools and also served as vocation director, director of the seminary, director of development and communications, and assistant provincial for the Oblates in Wilmington, DE. He presently serves at DeSales University as the vice president for mission and an assistant professor of education.