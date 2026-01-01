Dave DiRenzo’s experience in jazz, swing, and broadcast radio spans decades, primarily in Philadelphia. He worked with Sid Mark, host of Sundays with Sinatra, and as a commercial advertising representative in talk, news, and sports radio.

Dave is excited to join WDIY and explore its extensive music library, sharing swing and jazz standards alongside new and innovative jazz.

A Philadelphia native, Dave lives in Quakertown with his wife, Marissa, their two German Shepherds, and a big old cat.

