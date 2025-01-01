Christopher Hellstrom joined the Community Advisory Board 2025. He is the Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations at Lehigh University. Prior to joining Lehigh, he held roles in the nonprofit sector, at Oxford University Press, and in the New York City Mayor’s Office as a staff writer. He earned his doctorate in English Literature from St. John’s University. Hellstrom volunteers on the Board of Touchstone Theatre in Bethlehem. He lives in Salisbury Township, Pennsylvania, with his wife and has two daughters from a previous marriage.