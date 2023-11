Andrew Tomlinson is a rotating host for WDIY Classics. He grew up in the UK in a family filled with music, and sang in cathedral and college choirs. He came to the University of Pennsylvania on a Thouron Award as a graduate student, where he met his wife, Ursula (and sang with the Philadelphia Singers). After a career in New York in finance, and then working for Quakers at the United Nations, Andrew recently retired to Bethlehem.