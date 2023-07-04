© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PA State News

Fact Check: Scott Perry Says “No Chance” U.S. Would Have Defaulted on Loans Had Congress Failed to Increase Debt Limit

By Robby Brod | WITF
Published July 4, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT
Ian Hutchinson
/
Unsplash

As the nation anxiously awaited resolution of the debt limit crisis last week, Pennsylvania congressman Scott Perry took to a podium outside the Capitol to say he opposed the compromise bill struck by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden.

But he also said the so-called crisis was fabricated and the nation did not risk defaulting. WITF's Robby Brod reports, that doesn't line up at all with warnings from top economic experts.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 6/10/23)

PA State News
Robby Brod | WITF
Robby Brod is WITF's Democracy Beat Reporter covering mis/disinformation and the harm they cause communities across Pennsylvania.
See stories by Robby Brod | WITF