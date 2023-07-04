Fact Check: Scott Perry Says “No Chance” U.S. Would Have Defaulted on Loans Had Congress Failed to Increase Debt Limit

As the nation anxiously awaited resolution of the debt limit crisis last week, Pennsylvania congressman Scott Perry took to a podium outside the Capitol to say he opposed the compromise bill struck by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden.

But he also said the so-called crisis was fabricated and the nation did not risk defaulting. WITF's Robby Brod reports, that doesn't line up at all with warnings from top economic experts.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 6/10/23)