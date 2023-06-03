© 2023
PA State News

Shell’s Air Pollution Problems Have Some in Beaver County Questioning Its Ability to Be a Good Neighbor

By Reid Frazier
Published June 3, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT
Construction of the Shell Cracker Plant along the Ohio River in Beaver County, in January 2019.
Construction of the Shell Cracker Plant along the Ohio River in Beaver County, in January 2019.

Two environmental groups filed suit Thursday in federal court against Shell for air pollution at its Beaver County ethane cracker. Meanwhile, the ethane cracker is shut down while Shell tries to fix its problems.

The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports that the pollution has some in the community questioning its ability to be a good neighbor. This story is part of a collaboration among media outlets on pollution and misinformation, supported by the Pittsburgh Media Partnership.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 5/11/23)

Reid Frazier
Reid R. Frazier covers energy for The Allegheny Front. His work has taken him as far away as Texas and Louisiana to report on the petrochemical industry and as close to home as Greene County, Pennsylvania to cover the shale gas boom. His award-winning work has also aired on NPR, Marketplace and other outlets.
