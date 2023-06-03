Shell’s Air Pollution Problems Have Some in Beaver County Questioning Its Ability to Be a Good Neighbor

Two environmental groups filed suit Thursday in federal court against Shell for air pollution at its Beaver County ethane cracker. Meanwhile, the ethane cracker is shut down while Shell tries to fix its problems.

The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports that the pollution has some in the community questioning its ability to be a good neighbor. This story is part of a collaboration among media outlets on pollution and misinformation, supported by the Pittsburgh Media Partnership.

(Original air-date: 5/11/23)