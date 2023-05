Earlier in April, a truck carrying waste from the East Palestine train derailment spilled over 20,000 pounds of contaminated soil. The spill was contained, but it highlighted one question hovering over the cleanup in East Palestine: what happens to the waste?

The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier found some of it is going to an incinerator in Ohio with a history of problems.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 4/25/23)