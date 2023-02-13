© 2023
PA State News

Newly-Assembled Group Seeks to Address Rise in Hate Crimes Across Pennsylvania

By Robby Brod | WITF
Published February 13, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST
Hate crimes are on the rise in Pennsylvania, but a new coalition of more than two dozen people from a cross-section of ideologies and cultures will use their differences to look for new ways to buck the trend.

They plan to identify root causes of hate crime and work with emergency mental health resources in their communities to better tackle the problem. WITF’s Robby Brod explains the make-up of the group – and how they hope to turn their conversations into real-world change.

(Original air-date: 2/13/23)

PA State News
Robby Brod | WITF
Robby Brod is WITF's Democracy Beat Reporter covering mis/disinformation and the harm they cause communities across Pennsylvania.
