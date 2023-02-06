How Financial Institutions Can Better Protect the Wealth of People with Dementia

A 2017 study from Boston College found that by the time they’re diagnosed with dementia, just 20% of people can manage their own money. This puts financial institutions in a tricky spot.

WESA’s Sarah Boden reports banks and brokerages don’t know what role they should play in protecting the wealth of this vulnerable population.

Sarah’s reporting on dementia and financial decision-making is part of a fellowship with the Association of Health Care Journalists supported by The Commonwealth Fund.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 1/31/23)