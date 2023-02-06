© 2023
How Financial Institutions Can Better Protect the Wealth of People with Dementia

By Sarah Boden | WESA
Published February 6, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST
A 2017 study from Boston College found that by the time they’re diagnosed with dementia, just 20% of people can manage their own money. This puts financial institutions in a tricky spot.

WESA’s Sarah Boden reports banks and brokerages don’t know what role they should play in protecting the wealth of this vulnerable population.

Sarah’s reporting on dementia and financial decision-making is part of a fellowship with the Association of Health Care Journalists supported by The Commonwealth Fund.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 1/31/23)

Sarah Boden covers health, science and technology for 90.5 WESA. Before coming to Pittsburgh in November 2017, she was a reporter for Iowa Public Radio where she covered a range of issues, including the 2016 Iowa Caucuses.
