PA State News

How Scott Perry Gained the Power to Influence a Federal Investigation Involving Himself

By Robby Brod | WITF
Published January 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST
Midstate Republican Congressman Scott Perry is taking advantage of concessions U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made to lead the chamber. Perry led the resistance to the California lawmaker’s bid and now has the power to influence federal investigations.

WITF’s Robby Brod reports that includes any potential probes looking into his role to try to keep former President Donald Trump in power – despite losing the 2020 election.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 1/17/23)

PA State News
Robby Brod | WITF
Robby Brod is WITF's Democracy Beat Reporter covering mis/disinformation and the harm they cause communities across Pennsylvania.
