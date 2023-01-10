Hard Conversations: Financial Planning for Dementia

Diseases like Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia make money management extremely difficult. One of the best things people can do to prepare is speak openly with their loved ones about their finances and possible cognitive decline. WESA’s Sarah Boden looks at how to have these hard and sometimes scary conversations.

Sarah’s reporting on dementia and financial decision-making is part of a fellowship with the Association of Health Care Journalists supported by The Commonwealth Fund.

(Original air-date: 1/9/23)