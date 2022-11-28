Pennsylvania Boosts Carbon Capture Research, Invests in State Geologic Survey

Pennsylvania is trying to position itself as a potential hub for carbon capture and storage. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the technology has been billed as a way to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel use.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/11/22/pennsylvania-boosts-carbon-capture-research-with-investment-in-state-geological-survey/

(Original air-date: 11/26/22)