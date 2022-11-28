© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY has resumed broadcasting on 93.9 FM in the Easton/Phillipsburg area at reduced power. We are continuing to make equipment repairs to restore full power.
PA State News

Pennsylvania Boosts Carbon Capture Research, Invests in State Geologic Survey

By Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Published November 28, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST
pawel-czerwinski-WZ7vr3YcQrg-unsplash.jpg
Pawel Czerwinski
/
Unsplash

Pennsylvania is trying to position itself as a potential hub for carbon capture and storage. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the technology has been billed as a way to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel use.

Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/11/22/pennsylvania-boosts-carbon-capture-research-with-investment-in-state-geological-survey/

(Original air-date: 11/26/22)

PA State News
Rachel McDevitt | WITF
Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
See stories by Rachel McDevitt | WITF